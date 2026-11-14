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Santa Paper Craft Template (Free 3D Printable!)
By Bella Williams,13 days ago
Hello, fellow crafters and parents! Today I’m sharing a jolly little Christmas craft: a 3D Santa that stands up on his own. I call him the Jolly Santa Cone. He has a big white beard, rosy cheeks, a black belt with a gold buckle, little arms with green mittens and boots that peek out at the front, and I’ve put the whole Santa paper craft template together as a free printable so you can make one too.