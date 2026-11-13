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Warriors Fall in Close Battle with Michigan Tech, 79-72
11 days ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Winona State men's basketball team put together a strong first-half performance against Michigan Tech, but were unable to hold off a second-half comeback, falling 79-72. Winona State came out strong to open the contest, building an early advantage behind baskets from Ryan Watters and Space. Space connected from beyond the arc, before Heise added a 3-pointer to help the Warriors establish a 10-6 lead.