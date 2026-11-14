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2026 GM Meetings Recap
By Jason Paczkowski,12 days ago
The GM Meetings took place in Las Vegas, with the first free agent signings and trade rumors coming out. This week, the GM Meetings took place in Las Vegas. It is the first real chance for GMs to meet and discuss trade possibilities with other teams, as well as hold initial meetings with free agents. It was also awards week for MLB, with the yearly awards all announced. Here’s what took place this week.