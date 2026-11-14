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Bachman-Turner Overdrive Revs Up Tulsa Show With Randy's Son on Guitar
By Tara Culpepper,11 days ago
Bachman-Turner Overdrive is rolling into Tulsa with its No Speed Limit 2027 Tour, set to play Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 12, 2027. Tickets for the show started at $49.50 and went on sale October 30, according to the Cherokee Phoenix. The band, known to generations of classic rock fans simply as BTO, has spent more than 50 years cranking out arena-ready riffs, and this latest run brings the Canadian rockers back through Oklahoma with a mix of founding family members and newer additions.
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