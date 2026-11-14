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“America The Beautiful” Film Showing At Wayne State Planetarium Through November 24th
By Keally Peck,12 days ago
Wayne, NE- Wayne State College’s Fred G. Dale Planetarium will continue showing “America the Beautiful: Our Natural Wonders” with a 2 p.m. showing today, November 14th. The 45-minute film, narrated by Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, highlights the nation’s natural landscapes, including mountains, plains, waterways and coastal ecosystems, while recognizing those working to protect them. The presentation honors veterans and celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States.