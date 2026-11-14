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AG Hilgers Joins FTC Lawsuit Against Hims and Hers for Deceptive and Unlawful Privacy Practices
By Keally Peck,12 days ago
Lincoln, NE- Nebraska has joined the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and several other states and local governments in a lawsuit against telehealth provider Hims & Hers over alleged deceptive business practices and consumer privacy violations. The amended complaint alleges the company shared consumers’ sensitive health information with third-party advertising platforms...