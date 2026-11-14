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Motor Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality
By Keally Peck,12 days ago
Hartington, NE- A 85-year-old rural Pierce woman died following a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon, in Cedar County. According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, on November 12th, Linda Wynn was driving a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on U.S. Highway 81 near the intersection of 878th Road, approximately five miles east and four miles north of Wausa, when the vehicle left the roadway, vaulted and rolled several times into a field.