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Serbia vs Germany UEFA Nations League A game preview: Team news and injury latest
8 days ago
How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Serbia and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news. Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic is without Aleksandar Stankovic and Aleksa Terzic through injury, while Nemanja Maksimovic serves a suspension. Paunovic's projected XI is expected to line up with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal plus a back four of Stefan Gudelj, Petar Sukacev, Srdjan Babic, and Kosta Nedeljkovic. Strahinja Erakovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic star in central midfield, Lazar Samardzic and Sasa Lukic are supporting, and Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the attack with Mihajlo Cvetkovic.