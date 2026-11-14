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Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner, meetings, craft night, more
By Tribune-Review,12 days ago
• The 14th annual Verna Montessori School Italian Dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the St. Pius X Church social hall, 224 Summit St., Mt. Pleasant. Menu: Meatballs, sauce, spaghetti, salad, Italian bread, homemade desserts and beverage. Dine in or takeout. There will be a basket raffle and 50-50. Cost: $15; 8 and younger, $8.
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