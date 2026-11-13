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Scotland vs North Macedonia live streams: How to watch UEFA Nations League B soccer fore free and without cable
By Neil Bennett,8 days ago
How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Scotland and North Macedonia, as well as kick-off time and team news. Today's soccer game between Scotland and North Macedonia will be broadcast live on FOX Soccer Plus which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.