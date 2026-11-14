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Haiti vs USA CONCACAF Nations League: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable
By Chris Dickens,13 days ago
Here is how you can catch the USMNT's Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti without paying a dime. To watch the first leg of the Haiti vs United States CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local Telemundo affiliate or stream it on a digital device.