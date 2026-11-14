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How to Turn Off AI Answers in Bing Search (Two Easy Methods)
12 days ago
AI-generated search results are becoming increasingly common. Google, Bing, and other search engines now display AI-generated summaries alongside traditional search results, attempting to answer questions without requiring users to open individual websites. However, not everyone appreciates this change. Some users simply prefer traditional search results, with a list of websites...