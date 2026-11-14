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Beau Bayh reassembling dynastic coalition
13 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bayh family — the most enduring political dynasty in modern Hoosier politics — has been a recurring presence throughout my journalism career. When U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh was fending off a challenge from Republican Bill Ruckelshaus in 1968, I was a 12-year-old kid attending a joint appearance at an Associated Press Managing Editors event in South Bend with my dad. As a reporter for the Indiana Daily Student in 1977, I photographed Birch gripping a bullhorn on the steps of the Indiana Memorial Union as he chatted with students.