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Phantom Blade Zero review: I sunk 50 hours into this martial arts masterpiece. The bar is breathtakingly high.
By Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam,13 days ago
The reveal of Phantom Blade Zero back in 2023 promised a kung fu-style epic that looked too good to be true. While there have been several extremely well-made action games in the past decade, like Devil May Cry 5, Sekiro, and, more recently, Ninja Gaiden 4 and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, none of them have the extremely choreographed combat that makes the live gameplay look and feel more like a movie. At least, that is the impression I got from the reveal trailers. The stakes were quite high for a relatively unknown studio that had only a few indie successes under its belt and was best known for making mobile games.