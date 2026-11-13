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North Linden Church Opens Columbus's First Climate Resilience Hub After 5-Day Outage
By Amber Reed,10 days ago
A North Linden church campus has become the city of Columbus's first climate resilience hub, a dedicated space where residents can find heat, power and a place to charge their phones when severe weather knocks out the electric grid. The Maize Manor campus hosted a dedication ceremony Thursday evening, marking the culmination of roughly a year of planning and construction.