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Hollygrove to get 100-block facelift in new approach to infrastructure. Here's the plan.
By BEN MYERS,13 days ago
The city will deploy dozens of new public works employees for routine infrastructure repairs, with roughly 100 city blocks in Hollygrove serving as the starting point for a new neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno’s administration announced Friday. Over the next month or so, the 50 new field...
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