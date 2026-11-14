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SAU's Ward cards triple-double in victory over Newman
By Jonathan Briggs, SAU Sports Information,13 days ago
FORT SMITH -- The Central Region Challenge opened Friday, November 13, 2026 with Southern Arkansas collecting its fifth consecutive non-conference win over the Newman Jets. SAU Head Coach Darrick Matthews and his squad handled the group from Wichita, Kansas, dominating the unit 85-55. Four Muleriders scored in double digits. Standing...
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