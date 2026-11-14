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I love Android XR, but not the headset – the XReal Aura could fix that
By Lewis Painter,13 days ago
I’m sold on the idea of working in Android XR, with apps floating around me and Gemini on hand to help, but wearing a headset for hours is another matter entirely. After spending the past few weeks with the lightweight XReal One Pro Plus, however, I’m convinced glasses are the way forward – and that’s made the new Android XR-powered XReal Aura a much more exciting prospect.