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It Takes a Village!
By Rainy Cates,11 days ago
First Ladies Health Initiative brings maternal health, self-advocacy, and family support into focus in Atlanta. A mother can have people who love her and still need someone to help her ask a question in a doctor’s office. She can be the person everyone depends on and still needs a shoulder of her own. At First Ladies Health Initiative’s Atlanta gathering, those everyday needs gave familiar words renewed meaning: It takes a village.