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Men on a mission
By NPR,13 days ago
This essay first appeared in the NPR Music newsletter. Sign up for early access to articles like this one, listening recommendations and more. He may be thanking the stars in the Dublin sky or his political consultants — either way, Bono must be feeling pretty fortunate these days. U2 is back, and not just because they've insisted on reentry into the zeitgeist. No major rock band has faced as tumultuous a twilight era as this one, now half a century into its reign as rock's quintessential try-hards, a status that grew increasingly unmanageable as age and wealth pushed its members farther away from pop's shifting conversation and toward the dreaded status of nostalgia act. Chasing relevance, U2 made some spectacular mistakes; leaning into its fans' goodwill, the Irish foursome kept making money while slipping ever farther into irrelevance. Bono, the most extroverted rock star since Mick Jagger, watched his kids replace him in the celebrity pages and tended to his health problems. But the celestial bodies have realigned, and Carnaval De Luz is proving to be the lucky 16th album that's made U2 admirable again, if not exactly cool.