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A New Era for Childhood Vaccine Policy
By Curtis WinterAneri SutharAaron Lee,12 days ago
Scholars debate who should decide which vaccines children receive. The United States faces its worst measles outbreak in decades. As states around the country scramble to respond, state leaders clash with federal health authorities, who have reportedly downplayed the severity of the outbreak. The outbreak also comes as the longstanding national framework for childhood vaccine recommendations is unraveling.