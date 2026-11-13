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Former Lorain police officer gets community control for misusing secure databases
By Dave O'Brien The Chronicle-Telegram,11 days ago
A former Lorain police officer who misused secure police databases and license plate reader cameras will give up his police certification in Ohio and pick up a felony record after pleading guilty to seven criminal charges in Lorain County Common Pleas Court. Lynnwood McGrier, 33, of Rita Drive in Lorain,...
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