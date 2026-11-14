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‘Guy Wanted to Play Cop and Demand You Slow Down’: Florida Driver Brake-Checks Motorist, Comes to Full Stop on Rainy Road
By August,13 days ago
One of the traits that every driver is taught to have on the road is being predictable, and one particular Florida motorist was definitely not that. Reddit user Pooh_jo was driving down assumably Palm Dr in Homestead when a Nissan drifted into his lane, no turning signal used. Then, all of a sudden, the Nissan driver brake-checks Pooh_jo and came to a full stop right in the middle of the road. This all happened on a rainy day, making the maneuver all the more dangerous.