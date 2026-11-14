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‘He Had Been Gaslighting Us for Months’: Ohio Students Confront Man Announcing Beauty School Closure Without Warning
By Jaime Blanson,13 days ago
A group of Ohio beauty school students weren’t letting the man announcing their school’s abrupt closure leave it at that. Instead, they demanded answers about what came next, capturing the tense exchange on video. Commenters largely sided with the students, but others defended the man, arguing he may have done all he could.
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