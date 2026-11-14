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‘Folks Still Aren’t Aware Of A Very Visible Religious Community’: Texas Teacher Gives Viral Demonstration Of How His Turban ‘Is Not Like A Hat’
By Elizabeth Konkel,13 days ago
A Texas teacher, Mr. Pannu, gives a viral demonstration of how his turban is not like a hat. This came after a TikTok follower asked if he wraps it every day “or keeps it handy like a hat.” To encourage further engagement about his culture, he answers the question with a demonstration, which has over 365,000 views and over 32,000 likes.
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