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Enterprise Architecture in 2027: Designing for AI at Scale
By Carsten Krause,10 days ago
Research from Gartner, Forrester, McKinsey and MIT points to a new enterprise architecture mandate: prepare for autonomous systems while making data, identity, controls, cost and operating ownership explicit. The investment forecast makes architecture a value discipline. Enterprise leaders must connect AI spending to governed data, secure platforms, measurable outcomes and...