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Corinne May Botz – Milk Factory
8 days ago
The concept of labor is typically understood in terms of something that is connected to the results of a creative process. Human beings brings things, often conceived as “products,” into existence as a result of active thought, intention, the use of resources, and other factors. In so doing, they actively work through their capabilities and expertise. In photography, aspects of the labor of making an image might involve pre-visualization, planning, building rapport with subjects, and even simply waiting for the right conditions and light. An enduring form of labor, that also challenges some of the aforementioned normative understanding of that term, and that is specific to women at a certain time of life, is the capacity to provide nutrition to children. In light of other labors, connected to one’s economic potential and responsibilities, as well as social expectations, the basic labor of lactation and feeding often remains invisibilized. Photographer Corinne May Botz has trained her lens on these dynamics in her latest book project, Milk Factory, published with Saint Lucy Books.