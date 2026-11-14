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State expands CDL opportunities for military veterans
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,13 days ago
NEW YORK- New York is making it easier for qualified military veterans and active-duty service members to pursue careers as commercial truck drivers through a new federal program. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state’s participation in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Even Exchange” program, which allows eligible service members to...
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