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TJ Wilson On Considering TNA, His WWE Tryout, Impressing Bret Hart, and more
By Tim Rose,11 days ago
Before TJ Wilson signed with WWE, a month without word after his developmental tryout led him to ask a friend about possible interest from TNA. Wilson discussed that stretch, the advice he received before the tryout and his early education in wrestling during an archival Developmentally Speaking interview from 2025. The former Tyson Kidd described several paths that shaped his career without presenting any of them as a current plan.