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Norse Cross Country wraps up season at NCAA Southeast Regional
10 days ago
SPARTANBURG, SC – Northern Kentucky University Norse men's and women's cross country wrapped up its 2026 campaign Friday at the NCAA Division I Southeast Regional, hosted by the University of South Carolina Upstate at Milliken Research Park. The Norse women finished in 30th place out of 44 total programs, 38 of them running the five qualified finishers or more. The NKU men did not record a team score, as only four runners competed.