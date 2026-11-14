undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA Ground Stop Updates: AEW & TNA Could Be Affected, SmackDown & NXT Live Events Won’t Be (UPDATED)
By Matt Boone,11 days ago
A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday has created uncertainty for several major wrestling events scheduled for this weekend. The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded due to a communications issue affecting air traffic control, citing an “abundance of caution” as the reason for the decision.