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Weekly roundup: FTC reaches agreement with Stream Auto, UAW wants House China panel kept, Tennessee blocks Scout dealer license
By CBT News Editorial Team,13 days ago
ICYMI: The FTC reached an agreement with Stream Auto Outlet over deceptive vehicle pricing. The UAW is urging Congress to keep the House China Select Committee in place. Tennessee regulators denied Scout Motors a dealer license for direct sales. The average new vehicle price hit a record $51,109 in October. Hertz will close its dedicated car sales locations and focus on online sales.