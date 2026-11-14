undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GTA 6’s Jason and Lucia Start The Story As Small-Time Criminals with Basic Abilities
By Charlie Champion,13 days ago
Rockstar Games recently sat down to give their one-millionth interview about Grand Theft Auto 6. Not really, but it feels like that sometimes. In the interview, they discussed the open-world potential of GTA 6, which releases worldwide next week. They spoke about crime and punishment, how the characters develop alongside one another, and how you can have ’empathy’ this time around.