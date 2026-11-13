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GameStop Charges $4,950 for X25 XBOX Console, Then Suddenly Halves the Price
By Charlie Champion,11 days ago
Users on social media have erupted against GameStop, the North American video games retailer, after noticing that the company was charging an eye-watering $4,950 for an XBOX Series X X25 Limited Edition console. Using the Wayback Machine, I hopped back to the most recent snapshot of the page, October 26th, and saw it listed for just $999.