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Resident Evil Requiem Star Wants More for Grace Ashcroft
By Charlie Champion,11 days ago
Angela Sant’Albano discusses her hopes for Grace Ashcroft after Resident Evil Requiem, including stronger bonds with Leon Kennedy and Emily. Resident Evil Requiem was the 9th mainline entry in the Resident Evil franchise. It was also the latest chapter in Leon Kennedy’s story. Now, one of the game’s actors is speaking about what they hope to see from the other protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem.