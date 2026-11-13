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Why Atari Launched Barbie: Rewind Just Before GTA 6
By Charlie Champion,11 days ago
Barbie: Rewind launched close to GTA 6 by design. In a recent interview, Atari CEO Wade Rosen explains why the timing gave different audiences an opportunity. Sure, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game of its generation, and players have been waiting 13 years since GTA 5’s release, but Barbie is iconic. Barbie Rewind is a new collection of re-releases starring Mattel’s legendary doll. Atari published the collection, which was released on November 12.