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Mom Arrested After Nonverbal Daughter Escapes Home, Wanders to Family Dollar Twice in One Week
13 days ago
A Florida mother was arrested after her child wandered away from their home unsupervised twice in under a week. According to court records viewed by Globe, Jasmine Greer was arrested on Tuesday, November 10, after police found her young daughter, who has autism and is nonverbal, wandering with a soiled diaper by a nearby Family Dollar. She was charged with two felony counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.
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