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Playbook for Justice: An Interview with Author Lesley Younge
7 days ago
Even as a small child, James Lawson wanted to create a fairer world—a world where people of all backgrounds could live in dignity and peace, as equals. The new young adult nonfiction, Playbook for Justice: James Lawson and the Nonviolent Movement in America, explores how he did just that. Part history of a powerful tool for change, part biography of an impactful activist, and part guide for practicing nonviolence in daily life, this book shows how anyone can train to be a nonviolent athlete.