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WVU wrestling takes unbeaten start to Sunday doubleheader at Brown
By WVadmin,13 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia. West Virginia’s wrestling team will put its unbeaten dual record through a two-match test Sunday, November 15, when it faces Hofstra and host Brown at the Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The Mountaineers meet Hofstra at noon ET and Brown at 2 p.m., according to WVU’s official schedule, with both matches linked for streaming on ESPN+.