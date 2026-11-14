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Frelinghuysen Township approves resolution supporting renaming of I-80 overpass in honor of roadside worker killed in hit-and-run crash
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Warren County) — The Frelinghuysen Township Committee has approved a resolution supporting the renaming of the State Park Road overpass on Interstate 80 in memory of Ethan Patrick Schultz, a 20-year-old roadside service technician who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash while assisting a disabled tractor-trailer last year.
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