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Criterion’s February 2027 Slate Spans Kung Fu Hustle and Silent Hollywood
By Chloé Dubois,11 days ago
Criterion's February 2027 lineup brings eight releases representing ten films across four Tuesdays, from Stephen Chow's Kung Fu Hustle to a three-film collection of Victor Sjöström's Hollywood work. Alongside those additions, The Irishman returns as a 4K UHD upgrade. For collectors, the useful distinction is not simply which titles carry a 4K label, but whether that label describes the restoration, the disc format or a different version of the film.