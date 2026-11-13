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Drink Coffee, Talk Fast Sets VOD Date as Scott Patterson Joins
By Alex "Ace" Carter,10 days ago
Scott Patterson has joined Drink Coffee, Talk Fast as an executive producer and documentary subject, bringing the actor behind Luke Danes into the independent Gilmore Girls film ahead of its wider paid VOD release. The documentary reaches Apple, Google and other major platforms on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, expanding beyond its existing direct rental offering.