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Youngstown’s Westside Bowl selected as outstanding small business philanthropist
13 days ago
On Nov. 10, the Mahoning-Shenango chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals honored individuals, businesses and founders of nonprofit organizations for their dedication to philanthropy. Nate and Jami Offerdahl, owners of Westside Bowl, received the 2026 Outstanding Small Business Philanthropist award. The live music venue and bowling alley first opened...
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