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Logan Lerman Joins Lorraine Nicholson’s Playmates at Searchlight
By Liam Sterling,11 days ago
Logan Lerman has joined Searchlight’s Playmates, according to Deadline’s exclusive report. The outlet reports that he will play Mr. Wick. Studio representatives declined comment. Written by Lorraine Nicholson, who makes her feature directorial debut, the Los Angeles-set coming-of-age film draws inspiration from her experiences growing up around the...