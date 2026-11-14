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How to watch, stream the Cleveland Browns game against the Houston Texans
13 days ago
CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (3-5) Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday Nov. 15 at Huntington Bank Stadium, Cleveland. Listen: WNCD 93.3-FM, Youngstown; WKRK 92.3-FM Cleveland. Announcers: Andrew Sicilano, Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry. Early Browns/Texans odds: Texans are favored by 4.5 points; money line: Texans: -220, Browns +175; over/under: 39.5...