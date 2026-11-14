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As Democrats win big, thirst traps of male candidates take social media by storm
By NPR,13 days ago
If you're on social media, there's a good chance you've seen the videos: people getting hot and bothered about the young men Democrats just elected. "I'm looking at you, Rob Sand. I'm looking at you, Jon Ossoff. I'm looking at you, El-Sayed," said fitness coach Jesse Barton, reacting to the midterm results. "I am looking, I am not the only one, and I'm very happy about what I see."