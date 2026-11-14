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Prisoner dies after being found unresponsive at Talladega FCI
By SylacaugaNews.com Digital Team,13 days ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. – According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a 57-year-old man, Rory C. Maynor, died this past week after he was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega. Employees began life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services after Maynor was found unresponsive. He was taken...
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