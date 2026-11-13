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REVIEW: “Victorian Psycho” (2026)
By Keith Garlington,7 days ago
Maika Monroe goes fully unhinged in the devilish horror thriller “Victorian Psycho”. Based on the 2025 Virginia Feito novel of the same name, the film takes the framework of a Victorian-era period drama and infuses it with bloody slasher horror. It results in something that often succeeds in realizing its warped vision yet that doesn’t quite live up to the gonzo potential teased in its opening fifteen minutes or so.