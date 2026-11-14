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ABC's 'Will Trent' Is Officially Taking Over Netflix
By Lade Omotade,13 days ago
Over the past few days, Netflix has added several unexpected titles, including a near-perfect police procedural with zero bad episodes. Will Trent, which wrapped its fourth season with a memorable finale on May 5, 2026, is now streaming on Netflix and is already making waves. Starring Ramón Rodríguez, the mystery series is inspired by Karin Slaughter's novels and premiered on January 3, 2023, to solid viewership for ABC and positive reviews from critics and viewers. Season 1 averaged about 5.99 million total viewers per episode, a commendable feat for a challenging late-night time slot, while currently holding an 89% Tomatometer score and an 82% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes.