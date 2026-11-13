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Michael K. “Mike” Miller
8 days ago
Michael K. “Mike” Miller, 68, of Chuckey, passed away on Nov. 11, 2026, at his home on Veterans Day. As our nation paused to honor its heroes, Heaven welcomed one of its own. His earthly battles were over, his duty was complete and his final orders were to come home. He served his country with honor, loved his family with all his heart and walked his journey with courage and faith. He entered this world as a son, lived his life as a soldier, husband, father and grandfather, and entered heaven as a “Child of God.” His final salute was not goodbye, but until we meet again. Soldier, your watch has ended. Rest now in the arms of Jesus.